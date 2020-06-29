Noem slams US Supreme Court ruling on Louisiana abortion law

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says a U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics is “wrong for a number of reasons.” Justices ruled Monday that the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates abortion rights that were outlined in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The Louisiana law is similar to one in Texas that the court struck down in 2016. Noem cited Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion stating that the Constitution does not constrain states’ ability to regulate or prohibit abortion. The governor says the fight to eliminate abortion is “unquestionably the right one.”