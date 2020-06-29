Philippine police fatally shoot 4 army soldiers in south

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine policemen have fatally shot four army soldiers, including two officers, who were trying to locate a suicide bomber but were suspected of being criminals by the police in the volatile south. A military commander says he has asked the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the killings in Jolo town due to conflicting accounts of what happened. Thousands of troops have been deployed to the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu, where Jolo is the capital, in recent years on orders of President Rodrigo Duterte to try to finish off the Abu Sayyaf, a militant group considered terrorists by the United States and the Philippines.