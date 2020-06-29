Pittsburgh protesters sue police, allege excessive force

A group of protesters is suing Pittsburgh city and police officials, saying officers used unnecessary, excessive force to disperse a crowd protesting against police brutality and officials lied about the protesters’ behavior to justify that response. They say police officials lied about the events that led to the use of smoke, bean bags and alleged tear gas to disperse the protesters June 1. The protesters allege their constitutional rights were violated. Police have said an officer was threatened, and that bricks and other projectiles were thrown at officers before they used force to disperse people. They’ve denied they used tear gas when breaking up the protest.