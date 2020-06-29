Social media platforms face a reckoning over hate speech

For years, social media companies have fueled political polarization and allowed hate speech to thrive on their platforms with half-measured solutions. Now, with four months until the election and the country’s divisions reaching a boiling point, they are upping their game. But is it too little, too late? Reddit, an online comment forum that is one of the internet’s most popular websites, on Monday banned a forum that supported President-Donald Trump as part of a crackdown on hate speech. Also on Monday, live-streaming site Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, temporarily banned Trump’s account for violating its hateful conduct rules.