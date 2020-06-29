Sioux Rapids police chief suspended for 2 weeks following controversial Facebook comment

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) -- The police chief for Sioux Rapids, Iowa has been suspended for two weeks without pay after making a controversial comment on social media.

City leaders, in Sioux Rapids met Monday night to talk about that city's police chief in the wake of a comment he has admitted to making on Facebook.

In the Facebook post in question, Police Chief Tim Porter posted a comment to a story with video showing a truck driving through a crowd of protesters in Des Moines.

In all capital letters, Porter wrote, "…hit the gas and hang on over the road bumps."

In a statement, issued to KTIV that same day, Porter admitted he made the comment, and then apologized for it. Porter said he was on another post and "somehow it accidentally was posted on the wrong post."

Council votes for 2 weeks suspension without pay. pic.twitter.com/roaBfdZ9GR — Emily Schrad (@EmilyKTIV4) June 30, 2020

KTIV's Emily Schrad was at the meeting tonight in Sioux Rapids and will have more tonight on KTIV News 4 at Ten.