Tillo on Royals 60 man roster for summer camp

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City North grad Daniel Tillo left Monday to report to Kansas City Royals summer camp that begins on Friday. Tillo is on the Royals 60 player club pool for summer camp. The 60 man pool is all of the players that teams can use when the season resumes on July 23rd.

By opening day, MLB teams will cut their roster in half to 30 players. The remaining 30 from the player pool will train at a team facility and stay ready in case they need to be called up throughout the season. Tillo is one of 32 pitchers on the Royals camp roster.