US bars defense exports to Hong Kong, says new rules coming

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is barring defense exports to Hong Kong and will soon require licenses for the sale of items that have both civilian and military uses. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the step Monday as China moved ahead with imposing a new national security law for Hong Kong that many fear Beijng will use to clamp down on dissent in the former British territory. The administration has warned for weeks that it would take action to end special trade and commercial preferences Hong Kong had enjoyed since reverting to Chinese rule in 1997.