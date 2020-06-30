Iowa reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths and over 5,000 more recoveries

(KTIV) -- There were 213 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 28,941.

Five additional deaths were reported within this time frame as well, bringing the state's death toll to 712.

There were also 5,324 more recoveries reported for a total of 23,035. The large jump in recoveries is due to a change in the way the Iowa Department of Public Health is defining and tracking recovery cases. Health officials say the new process should better reflect the number of people that have actually recovered from the virus.

As of Monday, the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 133, and of those hospitalizations, 34 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 3,345 new tests were given for a total of more than 303,772 people that have been tested for COVID-19.