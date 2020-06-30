Gas explosion at clinic in Iranian capital kills 13

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian State TV reported an explosion from a gas leak in a medical clinic in northern Tehran has killed 13 people and injured six. Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr told state TV on Tuesday that 10 men and three women were killed in the explosion, which led to fire. Firefighters were still battling the blaze late Tuesday. Alqasimehr also said six people were injured and they were transferred to Tajrish hospital for medical treatment. Online videos appeared to show more than one explosion and thick black smoke rising from the flames.