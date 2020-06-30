5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, sources tell the AP. China approves a contentious national security law that will allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong. The European Union is announcing a list of nations whose citizens will be allowed to enter 31 European countries.