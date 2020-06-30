Another muggy day with thunderstorms by the nighttime hours

Monday was a very muggy day but thankfully plenty of cloud cover kept us from getting too hot.



Like Monday, we are off to a very warm and humid start with temperatures in the mid 70s and dew points also in the 70s.



It looks like Tuesday will end up similar to Monday with a little more sunshine, which should lead highs into the upper 80s to near 90.



With the dew points as high as they are, the heat index will likely end up in the mid to upper 90s with those temperatures.



By the early evening hours, a cold front will start to move toward western Siouxland and looks to spark off some thunderstorms after 8 PM.



Those storms could have large hail and gusty winds as they move through our northeast Nebraska counties.



They will likely lose strength as they move eastward through the night but still could carry some decent gusts as they move into northwest Iowa.



Wednesday likely starts with lingering showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder with a few isolated storms possible in the afternoon.



After Wednesday, the forecast stays pretty consistent into the Fourth of July weekend with highs hovering in the low 90s, pretty muggy conditions and partly to mostly clear skies.



There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm Sunday with the next chance coming on next Tuesday.