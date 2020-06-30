Appeals court panel weighs Wilmington Trust convictions

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys representing former executives for the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program have asked an appeals court panel to overturn their convictions. Defense attorneys argued Tuesday that prosecutors had failed to prove that the former Wilmington Trust executives deliberately lied to federal regulators about the extent of the bank’s past-due commercial real estate loans before Wilmington Trust imploded and was hastily sold in 2011. The defense argues that the term “past due” was not clearly defined in reporting requirements. Prosecutors maintain that there was no ambiguity in the reporting requirements.