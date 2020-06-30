Careers hang on mail-in ballots for 2 House Democrats

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Democrats Eliot Engel and Carolyn Maloney both must wait for mail-in ballots to be counted to learn whether they will serve another term in the U.S. House. They gained power during decades in Congress and have coasted to reelection most years but now are up against strong showings by challengers in a coronavirus-shadowed primary. Engel was running well behind former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman after the close of polls Tuesday. Maloney was running slightly ahead of her closest challenger, Suraj Patel. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in either race. Absentee ballots will be counted after June 30.