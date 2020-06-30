Carl Reiner, comedy’s rare untortured genius, dies at 98

NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Reiner, who died Monday at 98, was the rare untortured genius of comedy, his career a story of laughter and camaraderie, of innovation and triumph and affection. Reiner’s persona was so warm and approachable that you could forget that he was an architect of modern comedy, a “North Star,” in the words of Billy Crystal. Reiner was everyone’s friend or favorite uncle. He is remembered best for “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” a master class of wit, ensemble playing and physical comedy. Van Dyke calls Reiner “kind, gentle, compassionate, empathetic and wise.” Reiner died at his Beverly Hills, California, home of natural causes.