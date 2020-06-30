EU to list which citizens can enter; US likely to miss out

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set to make public Tuesday a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed back into 31 European nations, but Americans are likely to be refused entry for at least another two weeks. The list is expected to contain up to 15 countries deemed comparably safe to Europe in their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be updated every two weeks, with countries added or dropped depending on how they are keeping the disease under control. The countries are also expected to drop restrictions on European travelers. Coronavirus cases have surged in the United States, and President Donald Trump in March suspended the entry of Europeans.