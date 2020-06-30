First Tee of Siouxland hosts second annual Junior Cup

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The First Tee of Siouxland hosted it's second annual Junior Cup ON Sunday at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City.

The program aims to teach younger golfers about the competitive side of the game.

Sunday's event allowed those golfers to get out onto the course and compete against each other.

Volunteer coaches say it's great to see this event go another year, especially considering recent restrictions on public gatherings.

They say they are seeing more participants for this year's event and hope to see numbers continue to grow.

"We try and teach morals, life lessons, proper golf etiquette, and we also offer scholarships and stuff like that, campus visits, and so on and so forth. We're really just trying to groom these young kids into a better future," said Volunteer Coach Jonathan VanDeneinde.

First Tee offers programs in all 50 states through their Chapters, The National School Program, and First Tee DRIVE.