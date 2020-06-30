Florida gov chooses side in sunscreen debate: Slather away!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — When it comes to sunscreen, skin cancer and coral reefs, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is siding with sun worshipers who have gotten tacit approval to slather away. The Republican governor announced on Monday that he signed into law a measure that reverses a ban on sunscreen imposed by Key West. Advocates said the ban would help protect reefs and the fragile ecosystem they host, but DeSantis sided with opponents who argued that people’s health outweighed threats to the reefs. The bill was one of 28 that DeSantis signed into law Monday. Another measure officially made telegraph irrelevant by eliminating a chapter in the state code devoted to the technology.