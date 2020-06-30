Fugitive now in China sentenced in ‘birth tourism’ scheme

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A fugitive who pleaded guilty to a visa fraud scheme in which Chinese women gave birth in California so their children would be U.S. citizens has been formally sentenced. The U.S. attorney’s office says Chao “Edwin” Chen was sentenced Monday to more than three years although he won’t be going to prison because he’s in China. Prosecutors say Chen and others ran a company that helped wealthy Chinese citizens and even government officials come to the U.S. to deliver their children. They used 20 apartments in Irvine, California. Clients were charged up to $80,000 each.