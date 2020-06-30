 Skip to Content

Funeral held for Black man found hanging from tree

New
5:38 pm National news from the Associated Press

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (AP) —  A 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree at a park in Southern California was remembered Tuesday as a cheerful young man who loved music, sports, video games and spending time with family.  Relatives, friends and community members attended the funeral of Robert Fuller. A coroner says it appears he may have taken his own life, but family members and friends fear he might have been lynched. A smiling Fuller was shown at the funeral  in photos and videos displayed on big screens, including one clip of him dancing in front of the White House. 

Associated Press

