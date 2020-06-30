Trump faces pressure on Russian bounties to kill US troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming under growing pressure from lawmakers to respond to allegations that Russia offered bounties for killing American troops in Afghanistan. Democrats are accusing Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin and are demanding more answers about U.S. intelligence Trump says he never saw. House Democrats returning from a briefing at the White House Tuesday said they learned nothing new about assessments that suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the conflict in Afghanistan. Senate Republicans who attended a separate briefing largely defended the president, arguing along with the White House that the intelligence is unverified.