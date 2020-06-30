 Skip to Content

Hong Kong security law criticized abroad, defended by China

5:31 am

China’s enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong has drawn statements of deep concern and regret from abroad and a firm defense at home. The law has fueled a widening divide between China and the United States and some other countries over the future of Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory with its own laws and government institutions. It criminalizes separatist activity, subversion, terrorist acts and foreign influence in Hong Kong affairs.

