India bans TikTok, other Chinese apps amid border standoff

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has banned dozens of Chinese apps amid a military standoff in the remote Karakoram mountain border region. The apps can’t be automatically erased from devices where they are already downloaded, and experts say the ban is a largely symbolic response to calls for boycotting Chinese goods after 20 Indian soldiers died in a high-altitude clash between Indian and Chinese forces earlier this month. The reaction to the ban was mixed, with supporters hailing it as a bid to curtail China’s growing influence in India. Others are bemoaning the loss of jobs at the app companies’ Indian offices, viewing it as an encroachment on free speech.