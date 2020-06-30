Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trump’s niece

A New York state judge has temporarily blocked publication of a tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece after the president’s brother sued to stop it. Judge Hal B. Greenwald in Poughkeepsie ordered Tuesday that no portion of the book can be distributed before he decides the validity of Robert Trump’s claims. The president’s brother says niece Mary Trump had agreed not to publish such a book without permission from the family. Mary Trump’s lawyer promised an immediate appeal. A Simon & Schuster spokesperson said the publisher was disappointed. A lawyer for Robert Trump said his client was very pleased.