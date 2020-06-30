 Skip to Content

Lives Lost: Indonesian doctor’s musical passion led to love

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Michael Robert Marampe of Indonesia knew what he wanted to be since he was a kid: a doctor and a pianist. He became both, and his passion for music even led him to his fiancée — a woman he never got to marry because he got the coronavirus. The couple planned to tie the knot in April but postponed the wedding as the virus started spreading in the Southeast Asian country in March. The couple met at church, where she was a singer, and they formed a musical duo. Loved ones recalled memories of the 28-year-old doctor during an online memorial service in June. 

