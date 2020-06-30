Man accused of first-degree murder of 19-month-old requesting bond reduction after testing positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A judge is considering lowering Tayvon Davis's bond after hearing testimony from his family and friends and medical professionals at the jail.

While District Judge Tod Deck says it's "very unlikely" he'll lower Davis' bond, he said he's going to think about it and issue an order as soon as possible saying the decision could come as soon as June 31.

According to his public defender, Davis tested positive for COVID-19 and needs more medical attention than what's provided at the jail, because he also has asthma.

They're requesting bail to be lowered to $50,000. Davis pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges involving a 19-month-old child under Davis' care.

His trial has been delayed due to COVID-19, and is now set to take place in October.