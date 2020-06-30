Mexico re-brands 1520 Spanish defeat as ‘Victorious Night’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in Mexico City held a small ceremony and unveiled a plaque to re-brand the way the 1520 defeat of Spanish conquistadores is remembered. For centuries, Mexicans _ most of who have Indigenous blood _ called June 30 1520 “La Noche Triste,” or the “Sad Night,” the name the eventually victorious Spanish gave it. That was because hundreds of Spaniards and their Indian allies died when Hernán Cortés and his troops fled the increasingly rebellious Aztec capital, now Mexico City. On Tuesday Mexico City officials unveiled a plaque and banners celebrating the Spanish defeat, calling it “The Victorious Night.”