Mortar shells hit after Somalia celebrates reopened stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least three mortar blasts have sent sports fans in Somalia ducking for cover, hours after the Mogadishu Stadium reopened following years of instability. Police say the mortar shells struck in and around the stadium, There was no immediate word on any casualties. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets the city. The blasts occurred after Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed attended the opening ceremonies that included a football match in the nearly empty stadium. He left before the shells hit. The stadium’s opening was a symbol of Somalia’s attempts at rebuilding after nearly three decades of conflict.