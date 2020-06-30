Motion alleges Brown violated sports gender equity agreement

Attorneys have filed a motion alleging that Brown University violated a 22-year-old agreement to provide gender equity in varsity sports to comply with federal Title IX law by announcing the elimination of several women’s athletic teams last month. Attorneys for Public Justice and the American Civil Liberties Union allege in the motion filed in federal court Monday that the Ivy League school violated terms of the 1998 agreement when it announced last month it would cut women’s fencing, golf, squash, skiing and equestrian teams in an effort to streamline its athletic department. Brown in a statement defended its commitment to women’s sports.