Nebraska State Fair still a go, but will be scaled back

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Fair is still a go but will be scaled back considerably to protect people from the coronavirus.

The fair's board approved a slimmed-down schedule for this year's event, which is scheduled from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7.

Executive Director Bill Ogg says the first weekend of the fair will feature 4-H events, while the second weekend would offer FFA events. Other activities such as the Raising Nebraska Experience and Nebraska Game and Parks Display will be available during the week in between.

Fair officials said they may add other events depending on the developing situation.