Nebraska’s largest school district reveals fall reopen plan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s largest school district has announced it will open up in-person classes a week earlier than planned and require all students, staff and others to wear masks on school grounds to try to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Omaha Public Schools board on Monday approved changes to the upcoming school year, including a new start date of Aug. 11 and an extension of the winter break by one week. Last week, school district officials announced plans to have students attend school part time. The plan divides students into two groups who would each attend school in person during different days of the week.