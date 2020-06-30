Netanyahu signals delay in West Bank annexation plan

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says discussions with the U.S. on his plan to annex occupied West Bank territory will continue “in the coming days.” That indicated he would miss the July 1 target date for beginning the controversial process. Netanyahu made the comments shortly after wrapping up talks with White House envoy Avi Berkowitz and the U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman. The sides have been holding talks for several months on finalizing a map spelling out which areas of the West Bank will be annexed by Israel. The plan faces fierce international opposition and has been complicated by disagreements within the Israeli government.