Norwegian Air cancels order for 97 Boeing aircraft

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle says it has cancelled its 97 outstanding orders for planes from U.S. manufacturer Boeing. Norwegian said in a statement it had terminated the purchase agreements of five 787 Dreamliners and 92 737 MAX aircraft. The Oslo-based company also said it had filed a legal claim seeking the return of payments made for the aircraft. It is also seeking compensation for losses it claims it incurred from the global grounding of the 737 Max planes as well as engine issues on the 787. Talks with Boeing have “not led to an agreement with a reasonable compensation,” the carrier said in the statement.