NYC budget vote looms as protests push for $1B cut to police

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City lawmakers are set to vote on a high-stakes budget as activists demand a $1 billion shift from policing to social services and the city grapples with multibillion-dollar losses because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Bill de Blasio says he and City Council leaders have agreed on a budget that includes a $1 billion shift away from the New York Police Department. But activists have been wary, saying they fear the city is just moving money around rather than really cutting emphasis on policing. They’ve pressed council members to vote no if the spending plan doesn’t make meaningful changes.