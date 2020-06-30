Officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Suburban Denver police say multiple officers are on paid leave during an investigation into photos that emerged of them near where Elijah McClain died last summer. Three white officers stopped the Black man as he walked down the street and one put him into a chokehold. Interim Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said Monday that the suspended officers were depicted in the photos but didn’t say what the images show or how many were on leave. A police spokesman says the two photos weren’t taken during the fatal encounter. McClain’s family called the photos a “new low” for the Police Department.