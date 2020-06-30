Ohiya Casino & Resort reopened Monday with multiple restrictions

NIOBRARA, Neb. (KTIV) -- After a long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohiya Casino & Resort reopened for business Monday.

The facility says it is opening in multiple phases, with the first phase including the casino floor, café court, and lounge. Occupancy will be limited to 50% during the first phase.

Future phases of reopening will include the hotel, Legends restaurant, Four Winds event hall, swimming pool, and gift shop.

The Ohiya Casino & Resort says it is also implementing many safety measures to ensure a safe experience for all guests, including temperature scans, required face coverings, limited gaming machines, frequent sanitation, and appropriate social distancing.



“We are very excited to reopen Ohiya Casino and do so in a safe manner,” said Thelma Thomas, General Manager. “Our main concern is for the safety of our guests, our staff, and our entire community, and the public can rest assured that we are taking all appropriate precautions to ensure a fun and safe experience.”

The Ohiya Casino & Resort will be open from 10:00 am to 12:00 am daily until further notice.