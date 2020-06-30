Regulators deny quick approval of new Great Lakes pipeline

Traverse City, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan regulatory agency has denied Enbridge’s request for quick approval of its plan to put a replacement oil pipeline beneath a Great Lakes channel. The state Public Service Commission on Tuesday voted to conduct a full review of Enbridge’s proposal. Enbridge wants to extend the pipeline through a tunnel that would be drilled beneath the Straits of Mackinac, connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan. It would replace dual Line 5 pipes that lie on the bottom of the straits. In a separate hearing, a state judge promises to rule soon on whether Line 5 can resume operating. The judge ordered the line shut down last week after damage was discovered to an anchor that supports one of the pipes.