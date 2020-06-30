Rudolfo Anaya, ‘godfather’ of Chicano literature, dies at 82

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Rudolfo Anaya, who helped launch the 1970s Chicano Lliterature Movement with his novel “Bless Me, Ultima,” has died. Anaya’s niece, Belinda Henry, says the celebrated author died Sunday after a long illness. He was 82. Anaya came onto the scene with his breakthrough work “Bless Me, Ultima” in 1972. The World War II-era novel about a young Mexican American boy’s relationship with an older curandera, or healer, influenced a generation of Latino writers. It was made into a feature film in 2013. In 2016, Anaya was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama.