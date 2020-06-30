Security Council extends peacekeeping force in Mali for year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Mali for a year. The council called for a long-term and detailed plan for the 15,600-strong U.N. force to hand over security responsibilities and leave the West African nation. The resolution expressed impatience over delays in full implementation of Mali’s 2015 peace agreement. Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising and subsequent power vacuum. Insurgents remain active in the West African nation. The Security Council urged the parties to work on demobilizing armed groups and reintegrating them into the security forces. It also urged constitutional reform and other issues be settled so regional elections can be held.