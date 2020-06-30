South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will not require social distancing at Mount Rushmore Independence Day celebration

KEYSTONE, South Dakota (KTIV) -- During an interview on Monday night, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will not require social distancing at Mount Rushmore's Fourth of July celebration despite the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country

President Trump is expected to attend the event, where he will give an address to the crowd.

There will be free face masks passed out to those in attendence, but guests will not be required to wear them.

While tickets to the event are said to be limited, the event's website is estimating 7,500 people to attend.