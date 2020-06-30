Pompeo urges UN arms embargo on Iran’s `terrorist regime’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling Iran “the world’s most heinous terrorist regime” and urging the U.N. Security Council to extend the U.N. arms embargo against Tehran. It expires in October and Pompeo urged the council Tuesday to reject “extortion diplomacy.” The United States has circulated a draft Security Council resolution to extend the embargo. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif countered calling President Donald Trump’s administration “an outlaw bully” that is waging “economic terrorism” on his country to satisfy domestic constituencies and “personal aggrandizement.”