Turkish lawyers protest draft bill on bar associations

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Thousands of lawyers have gathered outside Istanbul’s main courthouse to protest a ruling party-proposed bill that would amend Turkish laws on attorneys and bar associations. The protesters allege the legislation is intended to silence lawyers with views that run counter to the government’s. The lawyers’ protest on Tuesday coincided with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party submitting the legislation to parliament. The draft bill would allow more than one professional association for lawyers to be formed in Turkey’s 81 provinces, instead of the single one permitted now. Erdogan said the measure, if approved by lawmakers, would make bar associations “more democratic and pluralist.” Many of Turkey’s existing bar associations are outspoken critics of Erdogan’s government.