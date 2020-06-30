Woodbury County confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases, almost 3,000 total recoveries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After receiving the results of 209 new tests on Tuesday, local health officials confirmed seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department also reported no additional deaths on Tuesday, leaving the county's death toll at 43.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,156 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began, with over 16,000 people having been tested

As of June 30, the SDHD has confirmed 2,979 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 321 since Monday.

The SDHD says there have been 268 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 220 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.