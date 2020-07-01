15 investigations into French police for abuse, drug deals

PARIS (AP) — Pressure is mounting to disband a special police unit in one of France’s poorest regions. Members of the unit are targeted by at least 15 investigations, suspected of drug trafficking, violence, theft or falsifying police reports. News of the investigations has re-ignited French anger over police abuse. Six officers are in custody so far, and the Paris police chief is considering reorganizing the unit. France has seen weeks of protests demanding racial justice and accountability for abusive police. They were inspired by Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the U.S. but focused more on domestic French problems.