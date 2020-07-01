Hong Kong police make first arrest under new security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have made their first arrest under a new national security law. They arrested a protester for carrying a flag calling for Hong Kong independence Wednesday in the city’s Causeway Bay shopping district. The man was intercepted by police and was arrested after police had issued multiple warnings to the crowd that they might be violating the national security law. It took effect Tuesday night. The law makes secessionist, subversive, or terrorist activities illegal, as well as foreign intervention in the city’s internal affairs. It was imposed by China after months of anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous territory last year.