Amsterdam’s red-light district emerges from lockdown

AMSTERDAM (AP) — It isn’t quite business as usual as Amsterdam’s red-light district emerges from a coronavirus lockdown, but it’s close. Janet van der Berg of the Dutch capital’s Prostitution Information Center said that while not all of the windows where sex workers pose to attract customers were occupied on the first day the profession could be practiced again, things were still bustling inside. She says sex workers took steps to minimize the risk to themselves and their clients of becoming infected with the coronavirus, including checking individuals for symptoms before letting them through a window and considering “what positions are handy or not.”