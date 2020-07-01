AP Interview: Hong Kong media tycoon says city now ‘dead’

HONG KONG (AP) — Media tycoon Jimmy Lai says Hong Kong is now “dead” under the new national security law imposed by China. Lai owns the popular newspaper Apple Daily and is a prominent advocate for democracy in Hong Kong. He told The Associated Press in an interview that he will continue fighting for democracy despite the new law, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Lai criticizes the law as draconian and a violation of Hong Kong’s rule of law. The security law is seen by many as Beijing’s boldest move yet to erase the legal firewall between the semi-autonomous territory and the mainland’s authoritarian Communist Party system. It follows the anti-government protests last year.