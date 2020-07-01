 Skip to Content

AP-NORC poll: White Democrats grow more critical of police

DETROIT (AP) — A poll shows white Democrats are far more likely now to believe police brutality is a serious issue, a dramatic shift in public opinion that some say could shape the November presidential election. A majority of white Democrats say police officers are more likely to use deadly force against a Black person than against a white person. That’s according to a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. For the first time, the poll shows significant changes in how white Democrats view police brutality and the consequences.

