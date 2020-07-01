Bond won’t be reduced for Sioux City man charged with murder

Bond won’t be reduced for Sioux City man charged with murderNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bond will not be reduced for a Sioux City man charged with killing a 19-month-old child.
Tayvon Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
He remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
His trial is set for October.
A bond review was held Tuesday in Woodbury County Court, where Davis' public defender was asking for Judge Tod Deck to lower Davis' bond to $50,000.
According to the public defender, Davis tested positive for COVID-19, and needs more medical attention than what's provided at the jail-- because he also has asthma.
Court records show, in July and August of 2018, a 19-month-old child under Davis's care suffered an elbow injury, frequently vomited, and stopped walking.
The child was brought to a local hospital after she was unresponsive with what were described as "grave injuries."
She died days later.