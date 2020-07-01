BP, Hilcorp say they’ve closed part of Alaska oil, gas deal

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — BP says it has closed part of its planned $5.6 billion sale of assets and operations in Alaska to Hilcorp, including the transfer of leases in the Prudhoe Bay oil field and Point Thomson gas field. The portion of the sale that includes BP’s interest in the trans-Alaska pipeline system remains under regulatory review. The state announced Monday that the commissioners of the departments of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation had approved the transfer of BP’s interest in oil and gas leases within the Prudhoe Bay, Point Thomson and Milne Point units on the North Slope. The state also said BP surface use permits were amended to reflect the change in permit holders.