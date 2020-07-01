Gun-toting restaurateur upsets 5-term Colorado congressman

DENVER (AP) — A pistol-packing restaurant owner who has expressed support for a far-right conspiracy theory has upset five-term Colorado U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton. Lauren Boebert is an ardent defender of gun rights and border wall supporter. She will run in November’s general election against Diane Mitsch Bush, who won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday. Boebert accused Tipton of not being sufficiently pro-Donald Trump even though Trump had endorsed Tipton. Boebert has said she is “very familiar” with the QAnon conspiracy theory, but has stopped short of saying she was a follower. QAnon followers believe that Trump is fighting enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.